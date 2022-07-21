Try Mofongo, the most beloved Puerto Rican dish (Recipe)

Mofongo is the most well known and traditional Puerto Rican dish. It is one of the most delicious savory plantain meals filled with authentic Puerto Rican flavors. It is definitely a labor of love to make, but the final dish will be so worth it.

Below is the perfect recipe to make authentic Puerto Rican mofongo.

Recipe: Mofongo

TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS - SERVINGS: 2 - DIFFICULTY: MEDIUM

Ingredients:

Mofongo Seasoning

1 cup corn oil

¼ green bell pepper, small diced

¼ red bell pepper, small diced

¼ red onion, small diced

1 package of Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

5 garlic cloves, minced

Mofongo

1 ½ cups corn oil

2 green plantains

⅓ cup of fried pork skins (chicharron), chopped into small size pieces

Preparation:

STEP 1: MAKE THE MOFONGO SEASONING

Heat an 8” pot over medium high heat for about one to two minutes. When the pot is hot, add the oil. Heat for about 30 seconds. Add the green peppers, red peppers, red onions, Sazon, salt, and garlic powder and cook for 2 ½ minutes, stirring frequently. Add the minced garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Turn the heat off, remove the pot from the heat and set aside.

STEP 2: MAKE THE FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS