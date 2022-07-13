In just 5 minutes, you can make the perfect Cuban sandwich

Cuban sandwiches are one of the most delicious Latin sandwiches. They are also a classic and popular Cuban food staple, traditionally made with roasted pork (pernil), swiss cheese, ham, pickles, mustard, and buttered toasted bread.

The combination of all of these savory, umami ingredients, makes this sandwich beyond flavorful. As delicious as Cuban sandwiches are, not everyone has hours to spend in the kitchen to make the roasted pork (pernil) for the sandwich. Below is a five minute version of the classic Cuban sandwich that anyone can make, and which will still give you all of those satisfying savory and umami flavors.

Recipe: 5 Minute Cuban Sanwich

TOTAL TIME: 5 MINS - SERVINGS: 2 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients:

slices of bread, toasted

teaspoons butter

teaspoons mustard (Adjust amount of mustard to your liking)

slices swiss cheese

slices smoked ham

(lengthwise) pickle slices

Salt to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

©GettyImages



Make sure to use toothpicks with pickles as the final touch of your perfect Cuban Sandwich

Preparation:

Toast 2 slices of bread. Spread 1 teaspoon of butter on one slice of bread. Spread 1 teaspoon of mustard on the other slice of bread. Place 3 slices of swiss cheese on one slice of the bread. Place 3 slices of smoked ham on the other slice of bread. Add 2 pickle slices to one slice of bread. Season with a pinch of salt, and a pinch of ground black pepper. Put the sandwich together. Slice the sandwich in half at a diagonal. Repeat with the other sandwich.