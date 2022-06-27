Recipe: Latin Pollo Guisado (Latin chicken stew)

Pollo Guisado (Puerto Rican Chicken Stew) is another Puerto Rican food staple. It is a delicious chicken stew, packed with so many delicious Latin flavors. It is also one of Puerto Rico’s popular comfort food dishes. When done, it can be eaten as is, or served with a bowl of white rice on the side. Below are seven steps for making delicious Puerto Rican Pollo Guisado.
Recipe: Pollo Guisado (Chicken Stew)
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon corn oil
- 7 carrots (Peeled and cut into 1 inch pieces)
- ½ green bell pepper, medium diced
- ½ red bell pepper, medium diced
- ½ red onion, medium diced
- 1 ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 4 pounds of skinless bone-in chicken breast (Cut 3 to 4 slits on the surface of each chicken breast)
- 6 cups of water
- 1 (10 ounce) bag of frozen peas and carrots
- 5 small red potatoes (Cut into quarter pieces)
- 2 envelopes of Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote
- 1 (8 ounce) can of tomato sauce
Preparation:
- Heat a pot on medium heat for 30 seconds. Add the oil, and heat the oil for 30 seconds.
- Add the peppers and onions, and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until the onions turn translucent in color.
- Add 1 teaspoon of salt, garlic powder and oregano. Stir well to combine with the onions and peppers. Cook for 1 minute.
- Add the chicken breasts, breast side down, and cook for about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Turn the chicken breasts to the other side, and cook for another 2 minutes.
- Add the water, carrots, bag of frozen peas and carrots, potatoes, and Sazon, and stir well. Raise the heat to medium high, and let boil for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
- After 1 hour, add the tomato sauce and ½ teaspoon of salt, and let boil for another 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then turn off the heat and serve.
