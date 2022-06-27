Recipe: Latin Pollo Guisado (Latin chicken stew)

Pollo Guisado (Puerto Rican Chicken Stew) is another Puerto Rican food staple. It is a delicious chicken stew, packed with so many delicious Latin flavors. It is also one of Puerto Rico’s popular comfort food dishes. When done, it can be eaten as is, or served with a bowl of white rice on the side. Below are seven steps for making delicious Puerto Rican Pollo Guisado.

Recipe: Pollo Guisado (Chicken Stew)

TOTAL TIME: 1 HR & 30 MINS - SERVINGS: 6 - 8 - DIFFICULTY: EASY TO MEDIUM

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon corn oil

7 carrots (Peeled and cut into 1 inch pieces)

½ green bell pepper, medium diced

½ red bell pepper, medium diced

½ red onion, medium diced

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon dried oregano

4 pounds of skinless bone-in chicken breast (Cut 3 to 4 slits on the surface of each chicken breast)

6 cups of water

1 (10 ounce) bag of frozen peas and carrots

5 small red potatoes (Cut into quarter pieces)

2 envelopes of Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote

1 (8 ounce) can of tomato sauce

Chicken stew served with white rice

Preparation: