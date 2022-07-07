Here’s a recipe to make delicious homemade tortilla chips, better than the store bought!

Tortilla chips are a popular snack. Traditionally eaten with salsa, they are the ultimate crunchy and delicious go-to party chip. However, homemade tortillas are even more delicious! Besides homemade tortillas being freshly made, you can customize the type of tortillas that you use, to create your own tortilla chip flavors. From traditional flour tortillas, to whole wheat tortillas, spinach tortillas, sundried tomato basil tortillas, jalapeno cheddar tortillas, gluten free tortillas, organic tortillas, blue corn tortillas, etc., there are so many different tortilla flavors to choose from.
You can also customize the type of seasonings that you add to your tortilla chips when done, and the type and quantity of salt as well. Add some cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, ground black pepper, or paprika, for savory and spicy tortilla chips or some cinnamon, allspice, ground cloves, or nutmeg, for sweet tortilla chips. Plus you can try some Maldon flaky sea salt, for a delicious salty flavor with an extra crunch. Also feel free to use different types of salt and flavored/gourmet salts, for additional flavors. Get creative in the kitchen and have fun! Try different types of tortillas and seasonings, to create different tortilla chip flavors.
Once you make homemade tortilla chips, it will be one of your go-to snacks! Be prepared for your family and friends to make requests!
Recipe: Homemade Tortilla Chips
Ingredients:
- Frying oil (Use an oil with a high smoke point, such as vegetable oil or canola oil; Vegetable oil tends to be the oil of choice)
- 12 corn tortillas (1 package of tortillas)
- Salt (Use flaky sea salt, such as Maldon’s, for a delicious salty flavor with an extra crunch)
Preparation:
- Take the tortillas out of the package, and place individually onto a large sheet pan, tray(s), or plate(s) for about 10 to 15 minutes, so the tortillas can harden up a bit.
- Cut each tortilla into 6 even pieces, with a knife or pizza wheel cutter.
- Pour your oil into a heavy duty pot, such as a dutch oven or cast iron skillet. There should be ½ inch of oil in the pot.
- Heat the pot on medium heat, and heat the oil for a few to several minutes. If you have a cooking thermometer, once the temperature of the oil reaches 350 F to 375 F, it is the proper frying temperature. *If you do not have a cooking thermometer, you can place the back of a wooden spoon or chopstick into the oil. If the oil starts to sizzle and form multiple small bubbles around the wooden spoon or chopstick, then the oil is at the proper frying temperature.
- Depending on the size of your pot, place several to twelve tortillas into the oil at a time. Work in batches. *Be sure to not overcrowd the pot. You want each tortilla to be spaced out from the next, so they can fry evenly.
- Fry for about 1 to 3 minutes, dunking the tortillas frequently below the surface of the oil, until the tortillas are golden and crispy to your liking.
- When done, use a slotted spoon or spider strainer to remove the tortilla chips, and place them onto a paper towel-lined sheet pan, tray(s) or plate(s).
- Season immediately with salt and your seasoning(s) of choice.
- Repeat with the remaining tortilla chips.
- Once all tortilla chips are done, cool for several minutes and then serve. Feel free to serve with a side of salsa, guacamole, queso dip, pico de gallo, or any dip/dipping sauce of choice.