Here’s a recipe to make delicious homemade tortilla chips, better than the store bought!

Tortilla chips are a popular snack. Traditionally eaten with salsa, they are the ultimate crunchy and delicious go-to party chip. However, homemade tortillas are even more delicious! Besides homemade tortillas being freshly made, you can customize the type of tortillas that you use, to create your own tortilla chip flavors. From traditional flour tortillas, to whole wheat tortillas, spinach tortillas, sundried tomato basil tortillas, jalapeno cheddar tortillas, gluten free tortillas, organic tortillas, blue corn tortillas, etc., there are so many different tortilla flavors to choose from.

You can also customize the type of seasonings that you add to your tortilla chips when done, and the type and quantity of salt as well. Add some cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, ground black pepper, or paprika, for savory and spicy tortilla chips or some cinnamon, allspice, ground cloves, or nutmeg, for sweet tortilla chips. Plus you can try some Maldon flaky sea salt, for a delicious salty flavor with an extra crunch. Also feel free to use different types of salt and flavored/gourmet salts, for additional flavors. Get creative in the kitchen and have fun! Try different types of tortillas and seasonings, to create different tortilla chip flavors.

Once you make homemade tortilla chips, it will be one of your go-to snacks! Be prepared for your family and friends to make requests!

Recipe: Homemade Tortilla Chips

TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS - SERVINGS: 72 CHIPS - DIFFICULTY: EASY TO MEDIUM

Ingredients:

Frying oil (Use an oil with a high smoke point, such as vegetable oil or canola oil; Vegetable oil tends to be the oil of choice)

12 corn tortillas (1 package of tortillas)

Salt (Use flaky sea salt, such as Maldon’s, for a delicious salty flavor with an extra crunch)

Preparation: