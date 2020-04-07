The healthy snack recipe that’s the perfect alternative to chips and dip

We all love the crunch we get from chips (especially when they are paired with a killer creamy dip), but we’d remissed if we didn’t admit that too much of a good thing can be a bad thing (like eating an entire bag of cheese puffs in one sitting). With that in mind, we’re always looking for the best healthy food alternatives that will help satisfy our cravings for the blending of crunchiness and smoothness. One fantastic alternative? Baked veggie chips with an oh-so-cremoso almond butter dip. Below is a great snack recipe that will win over your loved ones (especially the kids).

©Florencia Tagliavini



Veggie chips are a great way to incorporate your daily dose of vegetables but in a fun way

Almond Butter Veggie Chips Recipe by NutraMilk

Ingredients:

For almond butter

2 cups (300g) almonds

1/8 teaspoon Pink Himalayan salt (optional)

For veggie chips

2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes

2 medium (200g) carrots, peeled

1 medium (200g) zucchini

3 tbsp almond butter made with the NutraMilk

4 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt, or to taste

Preparations:

First, make almond butter if you don´t already have a batch made. Place almonds and salt in the NutraMilk container (or regular food processor). Press Butter cycle, set for 12-13 minutes. Press Start. Open the container lid. If necessary, set for an additional 1-2 minutes for a creamier butter. Preheat oven to 300 F. Using a mandolin or a sharp knife, slice the sweet potatoes, carrots and zucchini into thin disks, about 1/16th-1/8th inch in thickness. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the almond butter and maple syrup. Add the vegetables and toss until evenly coated. Season with the paprika and salt, tossing once more. Arrange the vegetables on a non-stick baking sheet or baking paper in a single layer. Bake in the oven for 50 minutes - 1 hour, rotating the tray every 8-10 minutes. Flip the chips halfway through. Keep an eye on them, particularly after the 40-minute mark. If any of the chips start to crisp up before the others, remove them from the oven. When the chips are golden and crispy around the edges, allow them to cool for a minute and serve on their own of any dipping sauce. Store in an air-tight container for up to a week.