Maintaining our mental health is an incredibly important aspect of our overall well-being. From incorporating a daily exercise routine to eating the right foods, all of it can add to our mental health so it is imperative that we do the right things and eat the right thing. One of the most common mood disorders that everyone experiences is anxiety — something that can be influenced by work and life. Although finding outlets like workouts and meditation help, it is also important to be mindful of what we eat every day. From small things like nuts and fruits to eating more yogurt and Omega-3 rich food (hello, avocado toast), all these small switches can positively affect your overall mood and brain function. All these foods can assist with the betterment of your brain: helping to repair damaged nerves, increase cognitive function and reduce inflammation. Below we’ve gathered 15 foods that can help reduce and manage your overall anxiety.