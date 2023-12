Their high protein and fiber content make them the perfect ally for reducing bad cholesterol and alleviating constipation. They contain antioxidants, are rich in Omega 3, which you can get by crushing them, help keep you hydrated—retaining up to 12 times their own weight in water—and help you lose weight. They don't change the taste of other foods so you can simply add them to an endless number of recipes, from rice, to cakes and sauces.