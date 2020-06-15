Revamp your lunch with this crunchy Mexican Tortilla Salad that’s ready in minutes

Sometimes, when people think of salads, their minds go to these ultra plain, not very savory versions that make them steer clear of the salad aisle. When in reality, salads are one of the most versatile dishes out there. Salads work as this universal base to any kind of topping that would make your heart flutter and your knees shake: shredded cheese, grilled chicken, cranberries, blueberries, steak fajita fillings — you name it, it can probably top a bed of baby arugula and spinach mix. Lettuce introduce you to what we think will be your new lunchtime fave: the Mexican Tortilla Salad. This recipe packs all the things you need and want in a salad (and then some). The Cheesecake Factory was kind enough to share their SkinnyLicious® Mexican Tortilla Salad below!

©The Cheesecake Factory



The Mexican Tortilla Salad merges a variety of different textures

Mexican Tortilla Salad by The Cheesecake Factory

Ingredients:

Servings: 1

1 ea. Fried Corn Tortilla (6”)

1 ea. Chicken Breast (4 oz.)

¼ tsp. Kosher Salt

⅛ tsp. Ground Black Pepper

½ tsp. Cilantro Dressing*

½ oz. Tomatillo Salsa Verde*

1 oz. Black Beans, cooked

3 oz. Romaine Lettuce, sliced, ¼”

2 oz. Green Cabbage, sliced ⅛”

1 oz. Red Cabbage, sliced ⅛”

1 oz. Baby Lettuce Mix

2 oz. Fresh Corn, grilled

2 Tbls. Cilantro Leaves

½ oz. Green Onions, chopped

3 oz. French Mustard Vinaigrette*

1 Tbl. Avocado Cream Sauce** (optional)

1 ½ tsps. Sour Cream

3 oz. pico de gallo*

¼ oz. Crispy Tortilla Strips

Preparations:

Season the chicken breast (on both sides) with equal amounts of salt and pepper. Place the chicken onto a grill (or into a sauté pan with a little oil) and cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until the chicken is done. Slice the chicken breast into ¼” pieces and toss together with a little cilantro dressing. Ladle a little tomatillo salsa verde into the serving bowl. Place the crispy tortilla into the bowl and on top of the salsa verde. Spoon the black beans onto the tortilla. Place the chicken on top of the tortilla, covering the beans completely. Place the romaine hearts, sliced green and red cabbages, baby lettuce mix, grilled corn, cilantro leaves and chopped green onions into the mixing bowl. Ladle the French mustard vinaigrette into the mixing bowl and toss all of the ingredients together, until evenly coated with the dressing. Place the salad mixture on top of the tortilla, mounding it as tall as possible. Drizzle the avocado cream sauce (optional) and sour cream over the salad. Sprinkle the pico de gallo around the bottom edge of the salad. Mound the tortilla strips on top (centered) of the salad.

Special note from The Cheesecake Factory:

* These items are available in most supermarkets and fine food stores.

** Popular recipes are readily available on websites and in various cookbooks.