Who doesn’t love wine? We all do. From a crisp white wine to a silky smooth red wine, there are as many varieties of wine as there are colors on the color wheel — and as they say: para los gustos se hicieron los colores (aka there’s something for everyone). No one knows this better than Rolando Herrera owner and winemaker of Mi Sueño Winery. Rolando is a Mexican-American from El Llano, Mexico, who fell in love with wine at a young age and this love has helped him forge a path that sets up like a guidebook on how to achieve your dreams.

Mi Sueño Winery is located in the scenic Napa Valley. Rolando and his wife Lorena (and their staff) farm 40 acres of estate vineyards in their favorite appellations including Mt. Veeder, Los Carneros and Sonoma Mountain (to name a few). So it’s safe to say that Rolando knows a thing or two about the art of making wine and what to pair with it. Below we’ve included some of our favorite classic Mexican dishes with some of Mi Sueño’s amazing wines so that you know what to get next time you’re sitting down for a delicious meal with la familia.