Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As Latinos, we love to celebrate. Whether big or small, the need for celebration is something that is deeply engrained in our DNA. From cocktails to mocktails, there is will always be the perfectly cool and refreshing drink that will soothe your soul, allowing you to reach your desired happy place. Although a US holiday, Cinco de Mayo reminds us of our need to always ‘go big or go home.’ Celebrating this holiday requires the best food (like creamy guacamole) and drinks that we can possibly find — and the following cocktails (and mocktail) recipe will not disappoint!
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!