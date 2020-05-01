The only guacamole recipe you need to celebrate Cinco de Mayo right

It’s no secret that everyone loves avocados. From avocado toast to avocado art, there is no greater love for this creamy, nutrient packed food. But there is one version of this delicious food that calls to people’s hearts like nothing else does — and that’s guacamole. Guacamole can be prepared in any number of ways: either super simply with a few basic ingredients or really spice it up with a variety of different things (we’ve seen pomegranate seeds on some iterations of guac).

With Cinco De Mayo right around the corner, many are looking for recipes they can make to help celebrate the ‘holiday’ in a truly special way. Below we’ve shared a recipe that highlights the avocado is a simple and delicious way that we’re sure will be a great addition to any Cinco De Mayo celebration plans.

©Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica



Guacamole and chips is something that is synonymous with Cinco De Mayo celebrations in the US

Guacamole Recipe from Chef Fernando of Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica



Total time: 10 minutes - Servings: 4 - Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

½ Onion – White or Red

3 tablespoons of Coriander

1 Lime

3 Avocados – should have a little give, not too soft and not too hard

2 whole ripe tomato

1 Jalapeño

Instructions:

Cut the avocados in half Use your knife to easily remove the round seed Use a spoon to remove inside contents into a bowl Mash the avocados in a bowl Slice the onion into small square pieces Add onions to the bowl Slice coriander; add to the bowl Cut lime in half Squeeze lime in bowl (depending on your taste) Chef Fernando is a fan of spice, so next step is to dice up the jalapeño Dice half tomato and remove Salt & pepper to taste Mix all the ingredients Enjoy!