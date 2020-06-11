These carnitas and eggs chilaquiles will give your morning the savory boost it needs

Finding what to eat in the mornings can be a little tough. Anything from the extra sweet like pancakes and french toast to the savory like sunny-sided up eggs and sausage. While we love us a golden pancake with buttery syrup poured on top, some days we side with the savory like these amazing green carnitas and eggs chilaquiles from The Cheesecake Factory. You get crunchy, cheesy, meaty goodness all in one bite — and it doesn’t get better than that! Check out their recipe below!

Green Chilaquiles with Carnitas and Eggs by The Cheesecake Factory



Ingredients:

Servings: 2

Chilaquiles

8 oz. Pork Shoulder, cooked, broken into 4 pieces*

2 Tbls. All Purpose Flour

¼ cup Canola Oil

9 ea. Thick Tortilla Chips

1 cup Salsa Verde*

1 Tbl. Butter

1 oz. Poblano Chiles, roasted, peeled, seeded, diced 1/2”

½ oz. Roma Tomatoes, diced 1/4”

½ Tbl. Cilantro Leaves

1 Tbl. Green Onions, sliced thin

¼ tsp. Coarse Salt

⅛ tsp. Black Pepper, ground

4 ea. Whole Fresh Eggs, lightly beaten

¼ oz. Parmesan Cheese, grated

For Garnish

6 ea. Thick Tortilla Chips

½ oz. Roma Tomatoes, diced ¼”

1 Tbl. Green Onions, sliced thin

1 Tbl. Cilantro Leaves

¼ oz. Parmesan Cheese, grated

1 Tbl. Sour Cream

Preparations:

Dredge the pieces of Braised Pork into the Flour, shaking off any excess. Place Canola Oil in a large non-stock sauté pan, and pan fry the floured Pork until golden brown and crispy turning frequently to avoid burning (2 mins.). Remove and transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel. Pull the pork into walnut sized pieces set aside and keep warm. Place the Salsa Verde in a small non-stick sauté pan and warm over medium heat. Pour off half of the sauce and reserve warm. Crush (by hand) the Tortilla Chips (9 ea.) into 1-1/2“ to 2” pieces and place in the small non-stick sauté pan with the Salsa Verde. Gently mix together until the Chips are evenly coated and thoroughly heated through (2 mins.) on medium heat. Place a few Tortilla Chips (9 ea.) into the center of a bowl. Heat the Butter to a light sizzle in a large non-stick pan set over medium-high heat. Add the Pork, Roasted Poblano Chiles, Roma Tomatoes, Cilantro leaves and Green Onions into the pan, tossing to incorporate. Season with Salt and Pepper and cook until thoroughly heated through. Add the beaten Eggs into the pan, stirring to incorporate. Cook until the eggs are lightly scrambled and still very runny on top and around the edges. Sprinkle the grated Parmesan Cheese into the eggs. Add the hand-crushed Tortilla Chip/Salsa Verde mix into the pan, folding quickly to incorporate. Layer the Egg Mix into the bowl, mounding it as high as possible on top of the chips. Ladle the remaining Salsa Verde over the Egg Mix and around the ingredients, covering the open areas within the rim of the bowl. Place the Tortilla Chips (6 ea.) onto the Egg Mix, allowing some to fall onto the bowl. Sprinkle the Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions, Cilantro leaves and grated Parmesan Cheese evenly over the Chilaquiles and Chips. Dollop the Sour Cream on top of the Chilaquiles (centered).

Note from Cheesecake Factory: *Many quality recipes can be found online

