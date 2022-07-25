Pepper steak is a traditional Asian dish that is also become a super popular Asian-American beef stir fry dish among many. It is very easy to make and extremely savory and flavorful.

Below is a Latin version of this recipe, it uses beef strips, which can be eaten with a side of white rice, or can be used as the protein base for tacos, enchilados, tostadas, a salad, etc. Follow these five easy steps below to make the best family dinner. Asian dish with a Latin twist!

Recipe: Latin Pepper Steak Strips

TOTAL TIME: 20 MINS - SERVINGS: 6 - DIFFICULTY: EASY TO MEDIUM

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

2 pounds beef round strip steaks

½ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon of ground black pepper

½ red bell pepper, sliced into strips

½ green bell pepper, sliced into strips

½ onion, sliced into rings

Preparation:

Heat a pot on medium heat for 30 seconds. Add the oil, and heat the oil for 30 seconds. Add the beef strips, ¼ teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, and the ground black pepper, and cook for about 6 to 8 minutes, until the beef strips are browned evenly on all sides. Turn occasionally to ensure even browning. Add the peppers, onions, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder, and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes, then turn the meat. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, to create more surface browning, then turn meat again one last time. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, then turn off the heat, and serve.