Pepper steak is a traditional Asian dish that is also become a super popular Asian-American beef stir fry dish among many. It is very easy to make and extremely savory and flavorful.
Below is a Latin version of this recipe, it uses beef strips, which can be eaten with a side of white rice, or can be used as the protein base for tacos, enchilados, tostadas, a salad, etc. Follow these five easy steps below to make the best family dinner. Asian dish with a Latin twist!
Recipe: Latin Pepper Steak Strips
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 2 pounds beef round strip steaks
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 ¼ teaspoons garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon of ground black pepper
- ½ red bell pepper, sliced into strips
- ½ green bell pepper, sliced into strips
- ½ onion, sliced into rings
Preparation:
- Heat a pot on medium heat for 30 seconds. Add the oil, and heat the oil for 30 seconds.
- Add the beef strips, ¼ teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, and the ground black pepper, and cook for about 6 to 8 minutes, until the beef strips are browned evenly on all sides. Turn occasionally to ensure even browning.
- Add the peppers, onions, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder, and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes, then turn the meat.
- Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, to create more surface browning, then turn meat again one last time.
- Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, then turn off the heat, and serve.
