When we crave snacks, we immediately think of cookies and chips; therefore, we tend to give the same to our kids. We all know how hard it is to find kid snacks that are easy and healthy — with no added sugar and low sodium, but still, a few brands are putting the good stuff out there.

Saskia Sorrosa, the founder of the kid and adult snack brand, Fresh Bellies, is an Ecuador native and the daughter of a banana farmer and agricultural entrepreneur. Sorrosa thinks the key to a perfect summer kid snack routine is to train their palates to crave savory flavors by turning savory, culturally-inspired dishes into snacks they’ll love.

The expert shared with HOLA! USA six savory Caribbean and Latin American-inspired snacks to help kids love nutritious food.