Ana De Armas turns heads in bra top and sequin skirt in Barcelona

Ana De Armas continues to wear variations of her favorite ensemble, this time at the 2025 Louis Vuitton cruise show in Barcelona. The Hollywood star stepped out in an all-black ensemble, wearing a black bra top and a matching 2-piece look, which consisted of a midi sequin skirt and a blazer.

The high-waisted skirt also included a thigh-high slit, with the actress pairing the look with minimal gold jewelry and a black bag. Ana rocked a soft glam makeup look and styled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves.

The star completed the look with metallic heels and posed for the cameras on the red carpet, showing off her Louis Vuitton ensemble, which reminded fans of one of her latest looks at Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a champagne-colored bra top, paired with matching pants, a gold sequin blouse, metallic heels, and a pink bag.

As an ambassador for the fashion brand, Ana has been photographed attending multiple exclusive events and fashion shows for Louis Vuitton, including back in January in Melbourne, Australia, where she showed her support for the finalists of the Australian Open 2024.

She also showed her appreciation for the creative director of the brand at last year’s latest collection “[Nicolas Ghesquière] I am so impressed by you. Congratulations again on this beautiful collection and show. Thank you and the entire [Louis Vuitton] team for the most wonderful time, as always!” she wrote at the time.

Apart from her status as a fashion icon, Ana is set to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in a movie film titled ‘Eden.’ “That’s a wrap on Eden, our latest project,” director Ron Howard revealed. “It was a challenging one, but our tremendous cast and crew made it a gratifying and even thrilling creative journey.”

The cast of the movie also includes Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, Richard Roxburgh, Felix Kammerer, and Toby Wallace.