Sofia Vergara is ready for summer in lace-up swimsuit and gold jewelry

Sofia Vergara is currently booked and busy, working on her beauty brand, making fashion partnerships, and filming season 19 of America’s Got Talent. And while she has a very tight schedule at the moment, the Colombian icon is already thinking about her next tropical getaway.

Most recently, Sofia revealed that she is ready for summer, and she’s already changing up her wardrobe for the warmer temperatures in Los Angeles. “One week til first day of summer get your bathing suit game ready,” Sofia wrote on social media, sharing a photo of her summer ensemble.

Sofia posed in a lace-up swimsuit in brown, paired with gold bracelets and rings. She completed the look with a floral coverup and styled her hair straight. Fans of the actress praised her for her looks and for her latest fashion collab, which includes swimwear.

The star has been enjoying the success of her Netflix show Griselda, which became a fan-favorite series all over the world, and served as a platform to change her perspective on the roles she has portrayed at the moment.

Sofia recently attended a Netflix panel in Hollywood, where she revealed that she is exploring more dramatic roles in the future, following her portrayal of Griselda. She also talked about her experience filming the series and admitted that it was an intense labor to film AGT and Griselda at the same time.

Rumors about an upcoming ‘Modern Family’ reunion have also been growing, as the cast is seemingly reuniting for the anniversary of the show. However, Sofia previously said that it was still too early after the ending of the series to consider a continuation, but a special episode could be in the works.