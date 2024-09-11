Elsa Pataky stuns in a burgundy jumpsuit while supporting Chris Hemsworth's new film

Elsa Pataky pulled all the stops at the premiere of Chris Hemsworth's new film, "Transformers One." The Spanish actress and model wore a burgundy jumpsuit and was photographed smiling on the red carpet as she walked alongside Hemsworth and two of their kids, twins Tristan and Sasha.

© Don Arnold Elsa Pataky at the premiere of 'Transformers One'

Pataky's burgundy jumpsuit made for a striking sight on the red carpet. She styled it with her hair loose and straight, and various pieces of jewelry, including a golden necklace and various bracelets. She had on a matching burgundy manicure and rounded out the look with silver heels.

Pataky and her family took various photos on the red carpet. Chris Hemsworth wore an all-grey outfit, made up of a light grey matching pantsuit and jacket, and a darker grey shirt underneath. He completed the look with some white sneakers. The kids wore button-ups, one opting for a light blue one and a white one, and trousers, with one of them wearing black and the other light blue. They wore matching bowl cuts, making for an adorable sight.

© Don Arnold Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and Tristan and Sasha.

Chris Hemsworth's kids helped him prepare to play the role of Optimus Prime

"Transformers One" is the first film of a new take on the animated series, with Hemsworth playing Orion Pax, aka, Optimus Prime. In an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Hemsworth revealed that his children pushed him to take the role. "I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it.,'" he said to PEOPLE. Hemsworth called them his franchise "consultants."

"They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me. It was cool," he said.

Hemsworth and Pataky share three kids: India Rose, and the twins.

