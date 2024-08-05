Chris Hemsworth practices his hairstylist skills on his son

Chris Hemsworth is a talented guy. The Australian actor recently shared a video where he showed off his skills as a hairstylist, using one of his twin boys as the canvas.

The video was shared on his Instagram, showing one of his twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, looking excited after getting his hair cut. The clip shows Hemsworth filming him and going around him, trying to capture the different angles of the haircut, which shows the boy's head shaved in the sides, with longer bits of hair on the top and the sides. As he films it, Hemsworth can be heard saying various words of encouragement. The following photo shows the boys sporting their matching haircuts with hilarious results.

"Hairdressing has always been my one true passion and as you can see the results speak for themselves," Hemsworth joked in the caption, adding various crying laughing emojis.

© CHRIS DELMAS Hemsworth and part of his family

More details about Hemsworth and his family

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky share three kids: India, 21, and Sasha and Tristan, 10. He's revealed that the kids are involved in their work life, sharing that they'd been on the set of "Furiosa" many times. "They were there on the set… I know it's not a kid's movie, but they've seen it all,” he said in an interview with PEOPLE. “It's sort of like the smoke and mirrors of it all. It's a complete illusion, it's like a Halloween party for them. They were laughing through the bits that they're supposed to be terrified in.”

Earlier in the summer, Hemsworth and Pataky celebrated her birthday with a family trip to Barcelona, Spain. Hemsworth shared a photo of himself with his sons, with the three of them looking out the window. "Early morning chat with my boys in Spain," he captioned the post, adding a Spanish flag and a heart emoji.

Pataky shared some memories of her own, like photos of her sons eating ham sandwiches, called "bocatas de jamon" in Spain, and some photos alongside her husband. "Thanks for all my birthday congrats!! had the best day," she wrote in a story she shared at the end of the day.