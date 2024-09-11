Beyoncé says 'raising three kids isn't easy' as it 'takes a lot of prayer and patience'

Beyoncé recently revealed that despite her wealth and celebrity status, she is raising daughter Blue and twins Rumi and Sir as grounded as possible. The 32-time Grammy winner told GQ how she and her husband JAY-Z protect their children.

"One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible," she told the publication in an article. The singer said she is "ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art."

© Getty Images Beyoncé Knowles was seen on the streets of Manhattan on October 5, 2016, in New York City.

"I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

Queen Bey said a key aspect of balancing peace and a career is "building my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles."

Many parents will agree with the 43-year-old superstar as "raising three kids isn't easy."

© Instagram.com/Beyonce

"The older they get, the more they become their individuals with unique needs," she said, adding they have "hobbies and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."

Beyoncé always travels with her children

According to the "Halo" singer, her three children follow her wherever she goes. "My kids come with me everywhere I go," she revealed. "They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It's natural that they would learn my choreography."

© Instagram.com/MariahCarey Mariah Carey and Beyonce's kids came together at New York's Beacon Theatre before Mariah's holiday concert for a"family" photo.

A proud mother

Out of her three children, Blue Ivy has more experience with exposure. Not only has she walked red carpets and toured and danced with her famous mom, but she will soon debut as an actor.

"Blue is an artist," Beyoncé said. "She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three. She's a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself."

© Getty Images BeyoncÃ© and Blue Ivy Carter behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Beyoncé clarified that her eldest daughter is not a nepo baby, and she hasn't secured anything because her parents have connections. "She took it seriously and she earned it," the artist noted. "And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."

And people will see more of Blue Ivy in the coming months!

Blue is working on her first movie role as Kiara, the daughter of King Simba (played by Donald Glover) and Queen Nala (played by Beyoncé) in Mufasa: The Lion King. Filmmaker Barry Jenkins assured Entertainment Weekly that although Blue will not be singing in the movie, she is an impressive actress. "Blue Ivy doesn't sing in the movie. She is a thespian! I gotta be honest about that. She is a thespian," Jenkins told the publication.