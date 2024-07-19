Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity moms who love to color coordinate their outfits with their daughters
Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber got a head start on Christmas shopping. They were seen on a mother-daughter afternoon walking through the best stores in SoHo. The couple bundled up for the outing, with Cindy in all black and Kaia in a $3,400 Ralph Lauren Karima plaid coat.© The Grosby Group

From casual looks to red-carpet glam, these celebrity moms and their mini-mes steal the spotlight

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
JULY 19, 2024 1:36 PM EDT

Celebrities often set trends and inspire fashion enthusiasts with their impeccable style. One heartwarming trend stands out among celebrities' many fashion statements: mothers coordinating their outfits with their daughters. 

Look at some stylish celebrity moms and daughters who love color-coordinating outfits.

Kylie Jenner looks terrific as she exits the Ritz-Carlton Hotel with her daughter Stormi to attend Jean Paul Gaultier x The Webster Celebrate the Launch of âFlower Collectionâ this evening in New York City.© The Grosby Group

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster: A Burst of Color

Kylie Jenner often shares her love for fashion with her daughter, Stormi Webster. The duo was spotted on multiple occasions wearing matching outfits. In this image, they rock vibrant, colorful outfits that exude fun and playfulness. Kylie opted for a bold, multicolored dress, while Stormi wore a matching outfit with similar bright hues. Their coordinated look showcased their close bond and highlighted Kylie's flair for integrating eye-catching colors into her wardrobe. Together, they make a striking pair, turning heads wherever they go.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber: Fall Fashion Icons

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, are known for their timeless elegance and chic style. This mother-daughter duo has been seen embracing fall fashion with perfectly coordinated outfits. Cindy and Kaia often use complementary looks with earthy tones, cozy sweaters, and stylish boots. Their coordinated fall fashion is a masterclass in layering and accessorizing for the season, proving that good taste runs in the family.

95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA.© The Grosby Group

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma: Red Carpet Royalty

Salma Hayek and her daughter, Valentina Paloma, turned heads at the Oscars with their stunning red gowns. The duo made a grand entrance in matching scarlet dresses, capturing the essence of elegance and sophistication. Salma's gown featured intricate detailing and a flowing silhouette, while Valentina's dress echoed her mother's style with a youthful twist.

Shopping and carousel rides for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their children while on vacation on a yacht in Saint Tropez. © The Grosby Group

Katy Perry and Daisy Dove: Summer Chic

Katy Perry and her daughter, Daisy Dove, often appear in adorable, coordinated summer outfits. One notable instance is when they donned red and white ensembles, perfect for a sunny day. Katy wore a playful red and white dress, while Daisy sported a matching outfit with a cute red and white patterned romper. Their coordinated summer looks were fresh, stylish, and perfect for the season, showcasing Katy's fun-loving and fashionable side.

Heidi And Leni Klum attend the Monaco GP at Montecarlo, Formula 1 World Championship 2024, on May 26, 2024.© The Grosby Group

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum: All-White Elegance

Supermodel Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni Klum, have a knack for making a statement with their coordinated outfits. The duo was seen wearing all-white ensembles that exuded sophistication and grace.

These celebrity moms and their daughters share a deep bond and a mutual love for fashion. Whether attending glamorous events or enjoying casual outings, their coordinated outfits always make a statement. From vibrant colors and fall layers to red carpet glamour and summer chic, these stylish pairs inspire us with their fashion-forward looks and heartwarming connections.

