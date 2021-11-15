Serena Williams and daughter Olympia adorable in matching outfits at the premiere of ‘King Richard’

This past Sunday, Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4 year old daughter Olympia and attended the premiere of “King Richard” in Hollywood.

The family of three all looked stylish and happy. Alexis, Serena’s 38 year old husband and co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit, wore a classy black suit and the “girls” wore matching one legged jumpsuits from the David Koma designer Spring 2022 collection. The 40 year old tennis star was overjoyed with her family and especially with her mini-me version by her side.

©GettyImages



Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia with matching red carpet outfits at the premiere of the upcoming movie “King Richard”

By the way, this isn’t the first time the mother daughter are seen twinning in matching outfits. Since Olympia was a tiny little girl, Serena has posted matching photos of them and they always look super cute when they do.