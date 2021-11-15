Serena Williams and daughter Olympia adorable in matching outfits at the premiere of ‘King Richard’

This past Sunday, Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4 year old daughter Olympia and attended the premiere of “King Richard” in Hollywood.
Will Smith is the screen parent of Venus and Serena Williams in their upcoming biopic ‘King Richard’
Serena Williams opens up about daughter’s musical talent: ‘I have a baby Mozart’
The family of three all looked stylish and happy. Alexis, Serena’s 38 year old husband and co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit, wore a classy black suit and the “girls” wore matching one legged jumpsuits from the David Koma designer Spring 2022 collection. The 40 year old tennis star was overjoyed with her family and especially with her mini-me version by her side.
By the way, this isn’t the first time the mother daughter are seen twinning in matching outfits. Since Olympia was a tiny little girl, Serena has posted matching photos of them and they always look super cute when they do.
Also at the premiere, her sister Venus Williams also joined her in the red carpet in a shiny silver dress with a high slit with matching melatic beads in her braids. The two iconic tennis sisters are both executive producers of the biopic film which will tell their story of how their father Richard (played by Will Smith), guided them to become successful tennis champions and ultimately helped them rise to the top to gain their current stardom.