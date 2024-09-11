Camila Cabello embraces her roots; 'Being in Mexico recharges my soul'

Camila Cabello is one of the biggest proponents of her culture in the pop world. The artist, born in Cuba and the daughter of Mexican and Cuban parents, places great value on her heritage, often discussing it and exploring her culture through her music. Recently, she traveled to Mexico, where she discussed how much she loved her father's native country.

Cabello was discussing her work ahead of her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place tonight. She was featured in the Spanish program "El Gordo y La Flaca," where she revealed that she'd recently traveled to Mexico to participate in a music festival.

Camila loudly proclaims her love of Mexico

"I arrived from Mexico like five days ago. When I'm in Mexico and I'm with my family it feels very natural to me," she said in Spanish after the show's host praised her perfect accent. "But when I've been in the US for too long and I'm with my team that speaks English, I forget it a bit," she explained.

“Being in Mexico recharges my soul. The food..." she said. "And to see my dad, who's Mexican, in his city, in his element."

When asked between foods from Mexico like tacos, and Cuba, like ropa vieja, Cabello shared her possibly controversial answer. "Honestly, taquitos," she said.

© NBC Camila Cabello at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Cabello would love to collaborate with this Latin artist

Cabello also opened up about possible collaborations and some of her favorite Latin artists. "I love Karol G," she said. "We're already in touch. We haven't made music yet but I love to see her. When I see her anywhere I love to see her," she said.

"I also love Peso Pluma," she said. Cabello also revealed that she's a big fan of Luis Miguel, and longs to meet him. "He's on my family playlist," she said. "Because of my dad, I know every one of Luis Miguel's songs. All of them! We saw him in his concert in Miami and he was super close and I yelled 'Luis Miguel!' I don't know if he knows I exist," she said.