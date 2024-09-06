Is Camila Cabello's new song about Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes' romance?

A lot has been said about Sabrina Carpenter's latest album, with many online users speculating about the meaning behind some of the songs, indicating that the fan-favorite singer had some inspiration from her brief romance with Shawn Mendes.

The pair had a fleeting romance in early 2023 before Shawn and Camila Cabello rekindled their relationship in April at Coachella, and it seems Sabrina had some things to say. Following the drama caused by the speculation about the lyrics to her new songs, fans believe that Camila has now responded.

© Grosby Group

After releasing her album 'C,XOXO' which was described as "a love letter to Miami," and talking about her past relationship, both on the album and on stage while performing, Camila is seemingly giving her side of the story with her new song 'Can Friends Kiss?' as part of the 'Magic City Edition' of the project.

© Grosby Group Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello last summer in NYC after rekindling their love.

“I don’t like your new girl, she don’t move me / When you talk about her, I get moody," Camila sings, and fans think there are some similarities to Sabrina's song 'Coincidence.'

Meanwhile, Sabrina sings; "Tryna turn the past into the present tense,” adding, "And you’ve lost all your common sense (You’ve lost all your common sense) / The way you told me the truth, minus seven percent (Minus seven percent) / What a coincidence.”

© Grosby Group Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes spotted at Miley Cyrus's album release party held at the Gucci store in Beverly Hills.

While the three musicians have yet to address the rumors, they are set to cross paths at the 2024 VMAs, where they will be performing. Apart from Camila, Shawn, and Sabrina, Karol G is also set to take the stage, as well as Anitta, Chappell Roan, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Halsey, and many more.

