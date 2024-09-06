[WATCH] Selena Gomez performs new song 'Mi Camino' from her movie 'EMILIA PÉREZ'

Selena Gomez has shared her excitement for her upcoming movie 'EMILIA PEREZ.' The Hollywood star shares the screen with Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón in the Spanish-language musical, and fans of the star are thrilled to know more about her character.

The acclaimed movie, which already won Best Actress and Best Soundtrack at the Cannes Film Festival follows the story of four women in Mexico. One of the songs 'Mi Camino' is performed by Selena during an emotional karaoke scene with Edgar Ramirez.

© SHANNA BESSON/Emilia Perez

The composer of the movie Clément Ducol describes the song as "a very punk song, very fun [track]." He was also advised to watch her documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' before working on the production.

The movie is set to be released in select theaters in November and on Netflix on November 13 in the US, UK, and Canada, and the streaming service is giving viewers a first look at Selena's portrayal by sharing a clip of the karaoke scene where she can be seen singing 'Mi Camino.'

© SHANNA BESSON/Emilia Perez

It was also revealed that the music for the movie was not prerecorded, which is usual in musicals, with actors lip-syncing to their own vocals so they can focus on the choreography and acting. "What we hear in the film is a combination of original recordings with on set performances," French filmmaker Jacques Audiard explained to Tudum.

“It’s probably the most challenging project of our lives,” Camille says. “We knew we were doing something that doesn’t happen all the time. You’re making something that’s higher, that’s beyond what you are. We needed to be patient and brave. We’re both very determined, but Jacques pushed us to be even more so — and I’ve never seen someone as determined as Jacques," singer-songwriter Camille said to the publication.

