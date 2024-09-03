Selena Gomez opens up about 'therapeutic' experience on the set of 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez is opening up about her experience on the set of her upcoming movie 'Emilia Perez.' The Hollywood star is sharing her excitement about her time working with Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascon, where the cast showed off their dancing and singing skills.

The actress, who plays Jessi Del Monte, talked about singing the track 'Mi Camino' in the movie, revealing that it was a challenge. During an interview at the Telluride Film Festival, she explained that it was also very therapeutic.

"It was actually a totally different song," she began to explain. "It had a bit more of a rough sound to it and over the course of, you know, working with [singer-songwriter] Camille on the song intimately, it became almost like a ballad," Selena said.

© Getty Images Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon

"It was more of a story about a woman and phases of life that she goes through and it just was beautiful," she continued. "I watched it, I was in the studio for hours and hours and it was just so much fun, but also not trying to sing the way that I would normally sing."

© Getty Images Selena Gomez attends the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building"

"I had to try and, you know, in my mind to think, ‘Okay, this is what were the limits I could reach within my character.' And it was really therapeutic and I thought it was so beautifully done," she concluded. Selena went on to talk about how inspiring it has been to work with Meryl Streep in her TV show 'Only Murders in The Building.'

"My favorite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling, and she would do it acappella, live every time, and I cried. I wasn’t in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears. Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful."

