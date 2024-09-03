Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Khloé Kardashian steps out in schoolgirl-inspired look including plaid mini skirt [PHOTOS]
Khloe channels a chic, schoolgirl-inspired vibe, while Kris turns heads with her bold denim-on-denim ensemble. © Grosby Group

The mother-daughter duo had a lot of fun doing some shopping.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 3, 2024 1:25 PM EDT

Khloé Kardashian was all smiles during her latest outing in Los Angeles. The reality star looked stunning, showing off her new hairstyle transformation and styling her brunette hair in loose waves. 

The famous Kardashian sister was joined by her mom Kris Jenner while running errands in West Hollywood, California. The mother-daughter duo had a lot of fun doing some shopping. 

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, indulge in some retail therapy at a Custom Comfort Mattress store in West Hollywood.© Grosby Group

Khloe wore a schoolgirl-inspired outfit, which included a Miu Miu crop top and a brown plaid mini skirt.

She paired the look with knee-high brown boots, dark sunglasses, and gold statement jewelry. 

The reality star was spotted filming a new scene of the family's fan-favorite show 'The Kardashians.' 

The mother-daughter duo was followed by cameras inside a mattress store.

Khloe and Kris were seen looking around the store, accompanied by Khloe's longtime friend Malika Haqq, who wore a casual look including wide-leg jeans and a white blazer.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, indulge in some retail therapy at a Custom Comfort Mattress store in West Hollywood. Khloe channels a chic, schoolgirl-inspired vibe, while Kris turns heads with her bold denim-on-denim ensemble. © Grosby Group

Kris Jenner decided to wear a denim-on-denim ensemble, paired with a matching blue quilted Chanel bag, and gold jewelry.

