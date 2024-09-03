Khloé Kardashian steps out in schoolgirl-inspired look including plaid mini skirt [PHOTOS]

Khloé Kardashian was all smiles during her latest outing in Los Angeles. The reality star looked stunning, showing off her new hairstyle transformation and styling her brunette hair in loose waves.

The famous Kardashian sister was joined by her mom Kris Jenner while running errands in West Hollywood, California. The mother-daughter duo had a lot of fun doing some shopping.

© Grosby Group Khloe wore a schoolgirl-inspired outfit, which included a Miu Miu crop top and a brown plaid mini skirt. She paired the look with knee-high brown boots, dark sunglasses, and gold statement jewelry.

© Grosby Group The reality star was spotted filming a new scene of the family's fan-favorite show 'The Kardashians.' The mother-daughter duo was followed by cameras inside a mattress store.

© Grosby Group Khloe and Kris were seen looking around the store, accompanied by Khloe's longtime friend Malika Haqq, who wore a casual look including wide-leg jeans and a white blazer.