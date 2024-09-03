Ivanka Trump continues her 'moto mom' adventures with her kids in Miami

Ivanka Trump is all for outdoor adventures. She was recently photographed at Miami's Motocross Park, where she and her sons Theodore and Joseph stopped by to ride some bikes and practice some tricks.

Ivanka and her family are all for extreme sports, often sharing images of their adventures aboard surfboards and bikes.

The photos were shared by the Motocross Park's official website, showing Ivanka in the appropriate motocross attire. She's seen posing alongside the business' employees while wearing sunglasses, a hat, and a pink and yellow neon sweatshirt that she matched with some tights and trainer shoes. Her kids are also featured in the images, both aboard their bikes and wearing the appropriate motocross outfits in black. They're also seen wearing protective gear while aboard their vehicles.

"Today was a very special day and a full circle moment for our owner Lazaro! We had the amazing pleasure to welcome Mrs.Ivanka Trump & her family into our home today," reads the account's caption.

"We are extremely grateful that they trusted us & introduced the sport to her son," concluded the post.

Ivanka shared her support of the business in the caption, writing, "Moto mom! Such a blast! Thank you!"

Ivanka and her kids' interest in motocross

Over the past months, Ivanka and her family have developed an interest in motocross, sharing various photos and videos of their adventures. In April, Ivanka shared photos of herself, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three kids, Arabella, Theo, and Joseph, aboard their bikes.

The post showed them enjoying themselves in the Miami Motocross tracks. She also shared a video of more seasoned athletes showing off their skills on the field, as they completed some jumps and races.

"Moto Mama!" she captioned the post. "Kicking up some dust and making memories— no pit stops needed when you’re fueled by laughter!"