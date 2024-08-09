Ivanka Trump shares summer highlights with her family in Alaska

Ivanka Trump and her family have gone on an atypical summer vacation. Alongside her husband Jared Kushner, and their kids, Arabella, Joseph, and Theo, Ivanka has shared a look at her most recent summer vacation in Alaska, a place packed with outdoor adventures.

The reel was shared on Ivanka's Instagram and shows some of the activities her and her family have enjoyed over the past days. The video is packed with amazing sights, including Grizzly bears having a drink of water, stunning Moose, and fishermen capturing sting rays and other fish, and going on family hikes, with the mountains packed with snow. Her sons were featured in various images, looking happy to be immersed in various adventures.

The reel was set to the Zach Bryan song "American Nights."

"Alaska’s wild heart beats like a drum!" she wrote in the post's caption, continuing the trend of adding poetic flourishes to her social media posts. "Grateful for the endless adventure in this magical place."

Arabella's 13th birthday

On July 17th, Ivanka celebrated her eldest daughter's birthday. Arabella turned 13, officially entering her teenage years. In a social media post, Ivanka shared various beautiful photos of her daughter, including some of her birthday party, which appeared to be Taylor Swift-themed. Arabella wore white for the occasion and hung out with her friends, with a white cake reading "Boys only want love if it's torture," one of Swift's most famous lyrics.

"Happy 13th Birthday to my incredible daughter, Arabella!" Ivanka captioned the post. "Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream.Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish.Arabella, you inspire and amaze me every day. You are a remarkable young woman and my heart overflows with love for you. Happy Birthday!"

