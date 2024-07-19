Kim Kardashian's surprising reaction to Ivanka Trump's daughter's Taylor Swift-inspired cake

Ivanka Trump, former White House advisor and one of Kim Kardashian's best friends, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Arabella's 13th birthday. The special occasion was marked by a heartwarming carousel of photos, with a standout feature being a Taylor Swift-inspired cake.

The birthday cake, frosted in white and adorned with red "13" candles, revealed a blood-like icing when cut open, a creative nod to Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video. The cake also featured the lyric "Boys only want love if it's torture" from the same song. Trump, 42, called it the "best cake for [her] favorite Swiftie," showcasing her daughter's admiration for the Grammy-winning artist.

© @ivankatrump

In the 2014 "Blank Space" video, Swift famously stabs a heart-shaped cake, symbolizing tumultuous love and heartbreak, themes that resonate deeply with Swift's fanbase. The inclusion of this particular lyric and cake design underscores Arabella's fandom and Ivanka's efforts to create a memorable and personalized birthday celebration.

Kim Kardashian surprised many by reacting positively to Ivanka's post amid her years-long feud with Taylor Swift. "Happy Birthday Arabella 🤍," Kardashian commented, alongside a "like" on the slideshow. This interaction was unexpected, given the public tension between Kardashian and Swift, which dates back to a series of infamous incidents and diss tracks.

Swifties, Taylor Swift's dedicated fanbase, quickly noticed Kardashian's comment. Many trolled the reality star by referencing "thanK you aIMee," a diss track from Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," released in April. The track, widely interpreted as a jab at Kardashian, further fueled the ongoing narrative of their feud.

© Getty Images Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and TV personality Kim Kardashian in the audience during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the online drama, Arabella's birthday celebration highlights the universal appeal of Taylor Swift's music and how it can bring joy to fans of all ages. Ivanka Trump's thoughtful tribute to her daughter's love for Swift showcases the singer's cultural impact and the enduring bond between mother and daughter.