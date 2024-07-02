An inspired Ivanka Trump shares photos of Jared Kushner and 'long summer days'

Ivanka Trump has been sharing her love of poetry over the past couple of weeks. The daughter of Donald Trump and former White House advisor has taken to social media to share her love of her husband Jared Kushner, summer, and what appears to be her own poetry verses.

Ivanka shared a post on Instagram, showing various photos of herself, her husband, and what she's been up to over the summer. The photos with Kushner show them in different moods; in one, they're dressed in workout clothes, with Kushner wearing sneakers, grey shorts, a white t-shirt, and a cap. Ivanka wears a black hoodie, a matching cap, moss-green tights, and white sneakers. The two stand in front of a tree populated with purple flowers. The second photo shows the two dressed up for a more formal outing, with Kushner wearing a button-up shirt, jeans, and sunglasses. Ivanka is seen wearing a stunning matching top and skirt that she paired with jewelry and sunglasses.

The post shows various views of their location, which is undisclosed but has walkways in the woods and plenty of flowers and greenery. "Sunshine and smiles on these long summer days," she captioned her post.

Is Ivanka writing poetry?

Ivanka's location is unknown, but it's someplace where there is a beach. In her Instagram stories, she shared a black and white video of the tide, with the sun in the background. "Standing at the ocean's edge, I let the waves wash over me, feeling the wild pulse of the Earth," she wrote. In another story showing an image of the trees, Ivanka shared a new poem. "The sunlight slips through the branches, casting a tender, golden glow. As the trees whisper and hum their old-time secrets, soft and low."

While Ivanka has long enjoyed posting the occasional poem or writing from authors like Charles Bukowski, this year, the poems she's shared appear to be her own. In April, she shared a post of herself and Kushner in the desert, captioning it with a poem that mentions natural elements like the breeze and the sun. "Strums of heartstrings blend with the wise wind’s hum, A verse on the breeze, where the endless roads run, In this quiet kingdom of stone and sun, Her spirit’s verse is a melody spun," reads the post.

"And did you write this?!" wrote the singer and songwriter Jewel. "It’s lovely!!!"