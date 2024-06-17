Ivanka Trump celebrates Father’s Day with two tributes

Ivanka Trump commemorated Father’s Day by sharing a tribute to the most important father figures in her life. In an Instagram post shared this past Sunday, Ivanka shared photos alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, and her father, Donald Trump.

The tribute is made up of two photos; one shows Ivanka alongside her husband and their children: Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph. The photo appears to be a part of a photoshoot, showing the children wearing different shades of beige and green, while Ivanka wears a light blue dress and Kushner wears jeans and a camo green button up. All family members are smiling for the camera and huddled closely together. The second photo is older, and shows Ivanka when she was a baby, held in her father’s arms. Her mom, Ivana Trump, is also in the image, wearing a yellow suit and blouse and smiling for the camera.

“Happy Father’s Day!” Ivanka captioned the post. “Celebrating all the amazing dads out there with love and gratitude!”

©GettyImages



Donald and Ivanka Trump at the golf course

Ivanka’s celebration of her dad’s birthday

Last week, Ivanka also celebrated her father’s 78th birthday. She shared rare photos on her Instagram stories, filled with some of the best moments the two had lived through together, including their time at the White House, her wedding, and some childhood images of her holding on to her dad’s hand. “Happy birthday, dad!” she wrote over one of the images.“I love you today and everyday!”

Trump’s followers also celebrated his birthday, singing the “Happy birthday” song in a recent Las Vegas rally. Trump acknowledged the song and said, “There’s a certain point at which you don’t want to hear ‘Happy Birthday,’” reports CNN. “You just want to pretend the day doesn’t exist.”