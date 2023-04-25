Ivanka Trump and her son attend the NBA playoffs

Ivanka Trump and her son Theodore were in attendance at the NBA playoffs. The two shared photos of the players and of themselves enjoying the game.

©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka and her son Theo

The photos were shared on Ivanka’s stories, showing the players mid-match. She also shared a photo of herself and her son Theo. Ivanka was wearing a black top and white pants while Theo was wearing a white Heats shirt and black shorts.

Theo, who is seven years old, recently celebrated his birthday. His mother shared a post with some adorable images of her son, including some alongside his family. “Happy 7th birthday to our sweet Theo!” Ivanka captioned the post. “You bring so much joy and love into our lives every day with your kind, positive, and energetic spirit. I love you to the moon and back again! May this year bring you laughter, love, adventure and many more trips to the skate park.”

Ivanka Trump’s family is made up of her husband Jared Kushner, and their children, Arabella, Theodore and Joseph. Since Donald Trump’s presidency concluded, the family is now based in Florida, and they appear to have no further interest to be involved in politics.

“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” said Ivanka in a statement following Trump’s second run for the White House. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”