Kevin Costner addresses Jewel dating rumors; 'She's special'

Kevin Costner is setting the record straight. The actor and filmmaker who recently divorced his partner of 20 years, Christine Baumgartner, has addressed his relationship with the singer Jewel after many had linked the two over the past couple of months.

© Getty Images Jewel and Costner have been linked together following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner

Costner made an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," where he addressed the nature of his relationship with Jewel. After he was asked if he was aware of the rumors that existed between himself and the singer, he said, "No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever. She's special, and I don't want, I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have. She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with."

He explained where the rumors started and revealed that it was likely because he was newly single. "I got on a plane with nine people. Jewel was one of them. Emma Watson was one of them. She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with along with Emma," he explained. "The rumor was, I went down on a private plane with her and I went back on a private plane with her. I was on with nine people and, and I don't want the press to ruin this for us, because … I've had conversations with her, text wise, and she's so smart, and she's been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship. We don't have a romance, and we've not dated."

The rumors went as far as to reach Costner's kids, prompting him to explain the whole situation to them.

© GettyImages Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner

Sources claimed Jewel and Costner's relationship was 'fresh'

Late last year, following the spread of the rumors between Jewel and Costner, a source spoke to PEOPLE and shared that the relationship was "fresh but not brand new."

"There is a very big attraction on both sides," continued the source. "Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool," said a source. "He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over.”