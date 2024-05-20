Kevin Costner and his five kids attend Cannes premiere of ‘Horizon’

Kevin Costner had the support of five of his seven children at the premiere of his new film. “Horizon,” which premiered in Cannes this week, has been a film that Costner has been developing for the past three decades, which he ultimately wrote, directed, and starred in.

Costner and his kids in Cannes

Costner and his kids were dressed up for the occasion. In attendance were Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, whom he shares with his first wife Cindy Silva, and also Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13, whom he shares with Christine Baumgartner, whom he recently divorced. Missing were Joe, 36, who’s the son of Silva, and Liam, 26, whom Costner had with Bridget Rooney.

Photos show Costner flanked by his kids, with the men wearing tuxes and the women wearing different dresses. Annie wore a green long fringe gown while Grace wore a light blue silk dress. Lily wore a white dress with silver details. She rounded out the look with some sunglasses and a black blazer.

Costner and his kids

Costner’s son makes his acting debut in ‘Horizon’

Last month, Costner shared the news that his son Hayes played a small but key part in his new film. He also revealed that he was named after the character in the film, something that pushed him to continue to work on the project despite the passage of the years. “I named him after the character I play in this. My character’s name is Hayes Ellison,” said Costner to Entertainment Tonight. “And I named Hayes that character. So I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, ‘Man, I better get with it and make this movie.’”

Costner revealed that he asked his son to participate in the film, and shared that he was very good. “If you see it, I think he has an impact on the movie,” he said.