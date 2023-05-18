Kevin Costner teases Western movie following ‘Yellowstone’ drama

Kevin Costner’s life is amid upheaval, but he’s still excited about his upcoming project. He’s currently working on “Horizon,” and shared an image and a message on social media, hoping fans are as excited to watch it as he is to be making it.

“We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making ‘Dances With Wolves’,” Costner captioned the post, which shows a director’s chair with the film’s title on it. In his caption, Costner referenced one of the most successful films of his career, which he starred and directed, and went on to win multiple Academy Awards, including Best Director for himself. Costner will also be directing and starring in “Horizon.”

The post comes some weeks after the announcement of the conclusion of “Yellowstone,” which would be ending its run despite its great success due to conflicts between Costner and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. While the show will continue on with a spin-off, studio and star are at a stand-off, with Costner allegedly not returning to set until he can approve of his character’s ending.

©GettyImages



Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Aside from the conclusion of the revered TV show, the actor is also facing a divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner. “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back,” said a source to Page Six. The publication claims that insiders revealed that Baumgartner was unhappy with Costner’s work regime and habits.

“Kevin hasn’t been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of ‘Yellowstone,’ and the time necessary for his other projects. He has been in demand,” said an insider.

