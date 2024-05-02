María Celeste Arrarás mourns the sudden loss of her partner: ‘It’s difficult to assimilate’

María Celeste Arrarás recently celebrated her youngest children’s graduation from Florida International University. However, she is now in mourning after announcing the sudden passing of her partner, Raúl. According to the journalist, he suffered a heart attack while exercising.

María Celeste shared the sad news on her social media, stating that this was her most painful post ever made. Just a few days before Raúl’s tragic death, he and María Celeste had been seen celebrating the graduation of their children, Lara and Adrián.

On her Instagram account, María Celeste shared the news accompanied by a video with the best moments of both of them as a couple. “It is with deep sadness that I share the sudden death of my partner, Raúl, who died of a massive heart attack while exercising. He is incredible as a person who is so positive and full of life, who gave us so much, gone from one moment to the next. It’s hard to assimilate. This is, without a doubt, my most painful post. We already miss him!” wrote the journalist.

María Celeste was taken by surprise when she received the news of her boyfriend’s death while she was on a trip outside the United States. She had shared a couple of posts about her arrival in Madrid, where she learned about the tragic news. The sudden loss came as a great shock to her. Her friends, colleagues from the media, and followers have expressed solidarity with her during this sensitive time.