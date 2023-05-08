Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ to conclude amidst cast drama

“Yellowstone” was the most-watched TV show in the year 2022. Starring Kevin Costner, the US series has announced that it would be concluding after season five, with some speculating that the abrupt end is due to tension between the show’s lead star and the series creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Yellowstone is set to conclude this year, but it will continue with a spin-off series that’s a part of the “Sheridanverse,” which is the name of the incredibly successful Western-themed universe that has been created by Sheridan. “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, a producer of the series.

The plot and casting details of the spin-off are unknown, but Matthew McConaughey has been linked to it. It’s also been reported that current cast members from “Yellowstone” might also be featured.

Drama between Costner and the series has existed over the course of the year. In April, the cast and crew canceled a Los Angeles Paley Fest event, resulting in many upset fans who believed that the cast and crew were avoiding addressing the conflict that everyone was aware of.

Costner’s life is currently in turmoil. He’s currently divorcing his wife of 19 years and has said repeatedly that he approaches the shooting of “Yellowstone” on a season-by-season basis. “I was only going to do one season, but I’ve done this many. I give everything I can to what I’m doing. But the moment I feel that it’s not right, I’m just going to step away,” he said in an interview with USA Today.

