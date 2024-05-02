Taylor Swift’s outfits for romantic Las Vegas getaway include sparkly minidress and leather ensemble

Taylor Swift is having the time of her life during her latest romantic vacation with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The acclaimed singer was spotted around Las Vegas, holding hands with the athlete and wearing two stunning looks.

The singer was seen by fans wearing a brown leather minidress, accompanied by Travis, who wore a salmon-colored suit. Taylor paired the look with black heels and minimal jewelry, waving at her fans and walking through the Aria Resort & Casino with the Kansas City Chiefs player.

📷| Taylor and Travis out in Vegas on Friday night pic.twitter.com/Rp3AtYsk0E — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 2, 2024

Taylor and Travis also enjoyed dinner while in Las Vegas, at the Brazilian restaurant Toca Madera. The pair posed for a sweet photo with business owner Sacha Tanha, with Taylor showing off her sparkly dress. And while the pair were in Las Vegas to attend Patrick Mahomes’ charity gala, they spent some quality time together exploring the city.

For the gala, Taylor wore a gold dress paired with gold jewelry, while Travis looked elegant in a white shirt and black trousers. Fans of the celebrity couple continue to wonder if they will make an appearance at the highly anticipated 2024 Met Gala.

Are they attending the Met Gala this year?

According to People, she is skipping the 2024 Met Gala to focus on rehearsals for the European leg of her Eras Tour. The singer will continue her tour on May 9 in Paris, and from there, she will travel all over Europe during the spring and summer, the publication reported.

Despite the pair skipping the event, a rumored celebrity guest list has been going around, with speculations including Gisele Bündchen, Anitta, Sabrina Carpenter, Anya Taylor Joy, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalia, Doja Cat, and many more.