CELEBRITY FRIENDS

Taylor Swift joined by Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper in Paris for special show

Fans of Taylor wondered if Travis would be with her at one of the 3 dates in Paris.

Taylor Swift celebrated her 87th Eras Tour show with some of her celebrity friends in Paris. The fan-favorite singer performed for her fans at the Paris La Défense Arena, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce watching her from the audience. The athlete was also joined by Taylor’s friend Gigi Hadid, and her rumored boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

Fans of Taylor wondered if Travis would be with her at one of the 3 dates in Paris, as he had previously been spotted in Los Angeles. But it seems like he traveled with them to reunite with the singer, as the two couples seemed to have built a strong friendship, following their joint vacation in April.

Videos shared online show Travis, Gigi and Bradley dancing along to ‘Ready For It’ during the ‘Reputation’ part of the show, while another viral clip shows Travis smiling while Taylor sings ‘Love Story.’ “Travis couldn’t wait to attend Taylor’s European leg of her Era’s tour. He was very excited to see Taylor in action yet again, and enjoys watching her perform and singing along,” a close source said to ET.

The insider also revealed that the athlete is very supportive of Taylor, and enjoys watching her on stage. “He’s a very supportive partner, as is she. The two are making it a point to celebrate each other’s achievements, and show up when it matters most,” the source said to the publication.

The pair have been photographed going on romantic dates and attending important events, showing how much they appreciate each other’s company. “Taylor and Travis admire each other’s creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other’s opinions, and are open and communicative,” the insider added.

