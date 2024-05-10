Lana Del Rey received the best birthday gift after the Met Gala: ‘Her wish came true’

Lana Del Rey is having a successful year. Just weeks after her performance at Coachella, where she surprised the audience by bringing Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello to the stage, the singer is sharing her excitement ahead of her birthday, as she already received the gift she wanted the most this year.

During her recent appearance at the Met Gala, where she made headlines for her stunning look, referencing an archival Alexander McQueen design from the Fall 2006 collection, Lana was asked what she wanted the most for her birthday.

“You look beautiful, you’re playing one night only at Fenway [Park] near your birthday,” the Hollywood Reporter said to her on the red carpet, asking about what she was looking forward to, to which Lana responded; “Selling it out,” revealing that it would be the best gift.

Fans of the singer shared their excitement when she announced her one-night-only performance at Boston’s Fenway Park on June 20th. The stadium’s capacity comes in at 37,755, and tickets for the show sold out completely in 8 minutes. “Her wish came true!” a fan wrote, sharing the clip on social media.

Lana has been gaining popularity in the last year, after making red carpet appearances, including at the Grammys and the Super Bowl, accompanied by her friend and collaborator Taylor Swift. She is also set to release an upcoming country album titled ‘Lasso,’ as well as a new collaboration with Quavo, and rumors about the pair dating have already started going around after online users noticed that they were hanging out in Atlanta, and Lana was wearing his watch.

Fans of the musician have praised her for “another career peak” after her latest success, and news about new music in the works, with many speculating about more features coming up, possibly including Taylor, Camila, and Billie.