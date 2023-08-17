Lana Del Rey and Mon Laferte’s sweet interaction in Mexico: ‘Eres una diosa’

Lana Del Rey continues to have the time of her life in Mexico following two jaw-dropping shows at Foro Sol. The iconic musician has enjoyed spending time with her fans and visiting some of the most important landmarks in the city, including a visit to Frida Kahlo’s house in Mexico.

She also had a sweet interaction with a fellow artist, making fans excited for their interaction, after Lana’s second concert. Mon Laferte took to Instagram to share a clip of Lana’s performance of ‘Norman F–ing Rockwell,’ before meeting the singer backstage when the show was over.

The Chilean-Mexican singer documented her encounter with Lana on Instagram, showing a clip on Instagram Stories. “Yo te amo tambien,” Lana says to her in Spanish after she declares her admiration for her artistry. “You’re so good,” Lana says before Mon reveals her excitement. “Que emoción, eres una diosa,” she says to the ‘Born to Die’ singer, telling her she is a goddess.

The pair also posed for a series of photos backstage, having some fun during their encounter and hugging each other. “Lana te amo,” Mon captioned the post, with both singers showing their all-black looks, paired with a similar makeup look which included a red lip.

Fans are already asking for a music collaboration in the comments, with many sharing their disbelief after seeing their interaction. This marked Lana’s first performance in Mexico after seven years, with 65,000 attendees. “Is this a dream?” Lana said when she saw the crowd at the beginning of the show. She also sang some of her hit songs, including ‘Video Games,’ ‘Ride,’ ‘Cherry,’ ‘Pretty When You Cry,’ and more.