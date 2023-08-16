Lana del Rey visits Frida Kahlo’s house in Mexico

Lana del Rey surprised Mexican fans by stopping by Frida Kahlo’s home. The singer stopped by various iconic spots in Mexico City, taking in beloved locations before performing on her sold-out show on August 15th.

Lana del Rey en La casa azul de Frida pic.twitter.com/7Knh4To5Fw — Aaron Jandette (@aaronjandette_) August 15, 2023

Fans and people located near the home of Kahlo paused their activity to photograph del Rey exiting the blue house. They took to Twitter to share their excitement, with many sharing their regret over missing out on Del Rey when she was staying in their city.

Frida Kahlo’s house is home to her museum. The house is painted bright blue and is where Kahlo lived most of her life. The home contains artwork belonging to Kahlo, her husband Diego Rivera, and other artists from the era.

Yesterday’s performance marked Del Rey’s first in Mexico since the year 2016, when she performed at Corona Capital. Del Rey’s concert at Foro Sol is reportedly her largest one, attended by around 65,000 people.

Lana del Rey’s concert in Mexico has to be her best one yet! ❤️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/UdRcskJA6t — Pluto (@PlutooDelRey) August 16, 2023

Del Rey’s concert kicked off at around 8:30 pm and lasted for about an hour and a half.

She’d previously had live concert dates in Monterrey and Guadalajara that were postponed. As of this writing, Del Rey’s next performance will be in DC, at the All Things Go Festival, hosted over the weekend of September 30th and October 1st. She’ll be joined by musicians like Maggie Rogers, Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more.