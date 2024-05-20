Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos celebrate 90-year-old Ed Dwight’s historic spaceflight

In an inspiring milestone for space exploration and civil rights history, 90-year-old Ed Dwight has become the oldest person to go to space, thanks to a Blue Origin mission owned by Jeff Bezos. Once an Air Force pilot and the United State’ first Black astronaut candidate, Dwight experienced a few minutes of weightlessness aboard Blue Origin’s capsule, marking a significant personal and historical achievement.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos took to social media to honor Dwight’s remarkable journey. Sánchez, a prominent media personality, helicopter pilot, philanthropist, and Bezos‘ partner, praised Dwight’s perseverance and legacy by sharing a video of the feat.

As reported by ABC News, Ed Dwight’s journey to the stars was not without its challenges. In the early 1960s, President John F. Kennedy recognized Dwight’s potential and championed him as a candidate for NASA’s early astronaut corps. Despite his qualifications and Kennedy’s support, Dwight was not selected for the 1963 astronaut class, a decision that left a significant mark in NASA’s history. However, Dwight’s pioneering efforts and his resilience in the face of adversity paved the way for future generations of astronauts.

Decades later, Dwight’s dream of spaceflight was finally realized when he boarded the Blue Origin capsule with five other passengers. The roughly 10-minute flight took them to the edge of space, where they experienced moments of weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth.

After landing safely, an elated Dwight described the flight as “a life-changing experience.” Reflecting on the journey, he said, “I thought I really didn’t need this in my life. But, now, I need it in my life... I am ecstatic.”

Dwight’s journey not only sets a new record for the oldest person in space but also serves as a powerful reminder of perseverance and the importance of never giving up on one’s dreams, regardless of the obstacles faced. The flight also underscores Blue Origin’s commitment to making space accessible to diverse groups of people.