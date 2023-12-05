Ariana DeBose plays an astronaut in new Sci-Fi film set on space

Ariana DeBose is ready for a new adventure. The Oscar winner is starring in the upcoming Sci-Fi thriller ‘I.S.S.’ which is set to be released in theaters on January 19, 2024. Taking place in the International Space Station, the actress portrays an American astronaut alongside Chris Messina and John Gallagher Jr.

The space adventure quickly transforms for the American astronauts, as they share their quarters with Russian astronauts, played by Masha Mashkova, Pilou Asbaek, and Costa Ronin. The group became fast friends, performing their daily activities and tasks. However, when a series of unexpected events happen on Earth, they are forced to take matters into their own hands.

As a massive world war happens on Earth, the astronauts receive a different mission, making the Americans do their best to take control of the space station. Ariana will be stepping into a new genre and a new role in this upcoming movie, which already premiered this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The actress is currently booked and busy with a series of projects lined up. Ariana is also part of the star-studded cast of the spy film ‘Argylle,’ acting alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Henry Cavill. ‘Argylle’ will be released on February 2, 2024, marking Dua Lipa’s second acting role after her role in ‘Barbie.’

Other projects in which Ariana will be taking part include “House of Spoils,” acting alongside Barbie Ferreira, the Sony superhero film “Kraven the Hunter”, and “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding”, a comedy co-starring Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, and Megan Stalter.

