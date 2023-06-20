Watch Ariana DeBose make her Marvel debut in ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Ariana DeBose is starring in “Kraven the Hunter,” the origin story of one of Spider-Man’s greatest villains. The film has released its first trailer, giving a glimpse of the first R-rated Sony-Marvel superhero film.

“Kraven the Hunter” stars Aaron Taylor Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff. The trailer shows him taking on all manner of bad guys as he searches for his father, played by Russell Crowe. The film is directed by J.C. Chandor and co-stars DeBose, Crowe, Christopher Abbott, and Fred Hechinger.

DeBose is playing Calypso. Not much is known about her film version, but in the comics, Calypso is a voodoo priestess with mystical powers who is also Kraven’s love interest. When speaking about Marvel’s approach to bringing in more diverse and female heroes, DeBose said she was proud the changes they were making. “It’s exciting to be a part of something that feels like it’s taking a step in a different direction,” she said in an interview with Deadline.

“Kraven the Hunter” joins Spider-Man spin-offs like “Venom,” “Morbius,” and the upcoming “Madame Web.” These films serve as origin stories for iconic Spider-Man characters, with all of them existing in the same universe as Tom Holland’s Marvel films. While Holland’s films have yet to feature these characters, they might become important pieces in the near future.

Related Video: Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford’s ‘complicated’ relationship on set: ‘We couldn’t agree’ Loading the player...