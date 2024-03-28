Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards for the third year in a row

Ariana DeBose will be making her return at the Tony Awards stage. The actress and singer will be hosting the 2024 iteration of the program, marking her third occasion hosting the prestigious award show.

The announcement was made on social media by CBS News, the channel which airs the program on a yearly basis. “I can’t wait to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home!” DeBose wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram stories.

She also shared a story revealing that she was being welcomed into the Tony Awards three timers club, where she’s joined by stars like Rosie O’Donnell, Julie Andrews, and Henry Fonda.

The 2024 Tony Awards will be hosted at the David H. Koch theater in Lincoln Center, this June 16th. Aside from her hosting duties, DeBose will serve as one of the program’s producers and will also help in choreographing the show’s opening number.

©GettyImages



DeBose at the ‘Argylle’ world premiere

How to watch this year’s Tony Awards

The Tony Awards will be split into two parts, as they were last year. One part, called “The Tony Awards: Act One” will serve as a pre-show and will air on Pluto TV, which is the free to use Paramount+ service. There, viewers will also see select award presentations.

The main broadcast will air on Paramount+ and CBS News, from 8pm to 11pm ET.