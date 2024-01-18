Eva Longoria reveals her ‘favorite person in the world’ from her ‘Desperate Housewives’ days

Eva Longoria is giving fans a glimpse of one of her most important friendships during her successful professional career. The Hollywood star took to TikTok to make a very special video, posting a side-by-side photo from 2004 and 2024, posing next to ‘Desperate Housewives’ creator Marc Cherry.

Eva was all smiles in the most recent photo, sharing a sweet moment with the television writer and producer, best known for the popular ABC dramedy series, as well as writer and producer for ‘The Golden Girls’ and ‘Devious Maids.’

“My mentor and of my favorite people in the world,” Eva wrote in the caption, posing in a stylish off-white ensemble. Fans of the actress praised Marc for creating the show, and even requested the pair to work together again in a “reunion or reboot.”

“Thank you so much Marc Cherry, Desperate Housewives is the best series in the world!” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Seriously one of the best television masterminds in history! Golden Girls and Desperate Housewives! A complete genius!”

This is not the first time Eva shows her appreciation for Marc and talks about the television series that catapulted her into fame. “I always tell Marc [Cherry, creator]: ‘So, you wouldn’t do a reboot?’ He just thinks we have fully mined those characters,” the star said to Radio Times in 2023. “He doesn’t know what else there is to say about those characters.”

“I think he’d do a new show on Wisteria Lane. A new set of women,” she added at the time. “I’d be the first one to sign up. I’d probably be the only one.”