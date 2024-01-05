©GrosbyGroup
Eva Longoria dazzled in nude illusion gown ahead of award season

Eva is known for keeping up with her glamorous ensembles when it comes to red carpet appearances.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Eva Longoria started 2024 with a glamorous ensemble. The Hollywood star attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival film awards wearing a sleeveless nude illusion gown, which featured spiderweb details and a high neck.

The fan-favorite actress paired the look with diamond earrings and a slicked-back ponytail, smiling for the cameras and giving her best poses. This time Eva wore an all-white ensemble from Ashi Studio’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection.

The semi-sheer gown included a nude bodysuit and a spiderweb texture, perfectly paired with Eva’s soft glam makeup look, which included a silver eyeshadow and a pink lip. She completed the look with matching white platform heels.

It seems a new trend will be hitting the red carpets in 2024, following Doja Cat’s spiderweb-style dress, which she wore at the MTV VMAs in September 2023. The singer wore a revealing ensemble by Monse, pairing the look with clear pointed-toe heels and a dramatic makeup look.

Meanwhile, Eva is known for keeping up with her glamorous ensembles when it comes to red carpet appearances. Most recently, the actress wore a stunning shimmery minidress at the opening of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas.

The star styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and rocked a soft glam makeup look, completing the gold palette for the evening. Eva wore another metallic look at the Elle’s Women In Hollywood event, looking stylish in a silver Ralph Lauren dress.

