Eva Longoria dazzled in nude illusion gown ahead of award season

Eva Longoria started 2024 with a glamorous ensemble. The Hollywood star attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival film awards wearing a sleeveless nude illusion gown, which featured spiderweb details and a high neck.

The fan-favorite actress paired the look with diamond earrings and a slicked-back ponytail, smiling for the cameras and giving her best poses. This time Eva wore an all-white ensemble from Ashi Studio’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection.

The semi-sheer gown included a nude bodysuit and a spiderweb texture, perfectly paired with Eva’s soft glam makeup look, which included a silver eyeshadow and a pink lip. She completed the look with matching white platform heels.

It seems a new trend will be hitting the red carpets in 2024, following Doja Cat’s spiderweb-style dress, which she wore at the MTV VMAs in September 2023. The singer wore a revealing ensemble by Monse, pairing the look with clear pointed-toe heels and a dramatic makeup look.

Meanwhile, Eva is known for keeping up with her glamorous ensembles when it comes to red carpet appearances. Most recently, the actress wore a stunning shimmery minidress at the opening of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas.

The star styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and rocked a soft glam makeup look, completing the gold palette for the evening. Eva wore another metallic look at the Elle’s Women In Hollywood event, looking stylish in a silver Ralph Lauren dress.