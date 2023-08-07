Eva Longoria’s summer outfit includes tiny cut-out bikini: ‘Beach day’

Eva Longoria is chasing the summer. The Hollywood star, who has been recently seen out and about in Marbella, Spain, continues to live her best life in the Mediterranean, enjoying the warm weather, exercising with her husband, and working on her tan.

The 48-year-old actress spend the weekend at the beach, documenting her time at La Plage Casanis in Marbella, eating a delicious dish with fresh seafood, accompanied by a cold beer. Eva wore a black bikini with cut-outs and paired the look with a matching trucker hat and big sunglasses.

Eva also wore silver hoop earrings and made sure to apply sunscreen. It seems the trucker hat and sunglasses combo is one of her favorites, as she has been seen wearing these two accessories with other casual outfits, most recently in one of her workout ensembles, completing the look with black leggings and a matching top, paired with white socks and white sneakers. “Habit is what keeps you going,” she wrote on Instagram.

The filmmaker looked back at her experience growing up not feeling as “beautiful” as her sisters during an interview with ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat.’ “All my three sisters were blonde. And I was the only one that came out with black hair, dark skin, dark eyes,” Eva said. “My sisters have these beautiful hazel eyes. My mom is a ‘Güera’ — which is the white one. They call her ‘Tia Güera’ because she’s so light skinned.”

“So I wasn’t the pretty one. Like I grew up as not the pretty one. So there was a conscious decision when I was young to be the funny one. And I really think that has lent itself to my personality,” she added. “Not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be an actress,’ but like, I just don’t value beauty in my own self very much, and I’m with L’Oréal. I’m a spokesperson which my sisters are still like ‘why they pick you.’”

