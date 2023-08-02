Eva Longoria channels mediterranean chic style in Marbella, Spain: See her looks

Eva Longoria has been living her best life in Marbella, Spain. The Hollywood star has been spotted spending some quality time with her husband José Bastón and her son Santiago, enjoying the warm weather, hitting the beach, and attending exclusive events.

The 48-year-old actress stayed at Villa Marusha in Marbella, and documented her time inside the luxury home, showing off some of her best vibrant looks, inspired by the Mediterranean, posing poolside, and proving that she continues to be a fashion icon.

Eva was photographed in her spacious dining room, holding her adorable puppy and looking stunning in a white dress with an intricate blue pattern, embodying the dreamy vibes of Spain.

The filmmaker also shared a photo wearing a ribbed bodycon dress in yellow, featuring side cuouts, perfectly paired with gold metallic heeled sandals and minimal jewelry. Eva can be seen posing by her indoor pool at the Villa, rocking a soft glam makeup look and showcasing the lavish mansion.

Her third look consists of a stylish colorful dress that seems to be perfect for a night out in Spain, showing off her curves in a sophisticated red dress with orange and pink hues. Eva gave her best pose by the patio, wearing a half-up half-down ponytail and showing the thigh-high slit of the dress.

“Its really giving Desperate housewives wow,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “They are all gorgeous, my favorite is the first one.” Her longtime friend and fellow actress Gina Torres also commented, “Wow!! And note to self: Upgrade your travel outfits.”